Moen UTS3913EP Flara Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Chrome Showers

Moen UTS3913EP Flara Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Moen UTS3913EP Features:Covered under Moen’s limited lifetime residential warranty and a 5 year commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Flara line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function1 lever handle constructed of zinc includedRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedComplies with ADA standardsMade in AmericaMoen UTS3913EP Technologies and Benefits:M-CORE™: This valve system is simpler and faster to install, and offers additional functionality with desired style choices to create an ideal shower environment. Moen has conducted extensive research to create M-CORE, and what drives the design is a passion to make the workday more streamlined for plumbers and to give more freedom in showering functionality and design whether in new construction or remodel projects.Valve Trim Specifications:Valve Trim Dimensions: 6-1/2" H x 6-1/2" WIntegrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsRough-in sold separately - when adding this package to cart compatible valves will be offeredShower Head Specifications:Single function shower headShower Head Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 6"Shower Head Height: 6-1/2"Shower Arm Reach: 8"Tub Spout Specifications:Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Chrome