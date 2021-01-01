From moen
Moen UTS3911 Flara 1 Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced
Advertisement
Moen UTS3911 Flara 1 Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Moen UTS3911 Features:Covered under Moen’s 10 year limited and limited lifetime residential warranty and a 5 year limited commercial warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Flara line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function1 lever handle constructed of zinc includedRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedADA compliantMade in AmericaMoen UTS3911 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6-1/2" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 6-1/2" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Chrome