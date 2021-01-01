From manhattan comfort
Utopia Splayed Wooden Legs and 4 Shelves TV Stand for TVs up to 65" Maple Cream/Off-White - Manhattan Comfort
The Utopia 70.47 TV Stand melds quality craftsmanship, brilliant design, and modern functionality to create a seamlessly streamlined, and free standing entertainment center. Statement legs and corner open storage sections bring character to a space, while three airy shelves are perfect for storing all of your entertainment accessories. Available in off-white and maple cream and white gloss and maple cream. Overall Width: 70.47 inches Overall Height: 24.01 inches Overall Depth: 8.267 inches