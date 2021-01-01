Unique Loom Utopia Antheia Navy Blue 2' 0 x 6' 0 Runner Rug, Light Blue

Add comfort and warmth to your home with the Unique Loom Arcadia Collection 2 ft. x 6 ft. Runner. This runner has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. This runner is great to arrange at the end of your bed, or in your hallway as a decorative accent piece. It features stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. It is designed with blue elements, bringing a refreshing touch to your room. This runner displays an oriental print, making it the perfect centerpiece for your living area. It has a 100% polypropylene design, which will effectively resist fading over time. Color: Light Blue.