Padholdr Utility XL Series Tablet Holder Medium Duty Mount with 9-Inch Arm (PHUXLMD9)

Holder Specifications Tablet Size Range: minimum width 9.25' / 235mm to maximum width 11.25' /285.8mm Height: minimum height 6.5' / 165.1mm to maximum height 7.75' / 196.9mm Lockable Design The Utility series holders come with a high strength stainless steel locking bar that clamps over your tablet and keeps it securely in place in the holder. The inside of the Utility series holder has a custom stamped out flocking material adhered to the Lexan that allows your tablet to easily slide in and out of the holder and prevent your tablet from getting scratched up over time. Works with cases Our Utility series holders are manufactured to be able to adjust the width and depth of your holder to accommodate your tablet. Adjust the included spacers with your holder to create a nice fit around your tablet with or without a case. Security Assembly Screws All of our locking series holders come with custom security type screws that prevent a thief from dis-assembling the holder without having