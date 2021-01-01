Utility Bench With Barbells

Adjustable/Foldable Utility Bench Weightlifting And Strength TrainingFeature: 100% brand new and high quality . Quantity: 1pc. Material:Metal. Colour：Black. Size:132x118x53cm/52x46x21inchs Applicable scene:Home interior. Weight:12000g/26lbs. Load capacity: 440lbs. Dumbbell weight: 1kg/2.2lbs. Specifications: It is a new product with absolutely no damage. It is an amazing design,Made with a durable steel frame that guarantees solid construction with contoured foam roller pads providing an optimal amount of support and comfort to get the most out of your workouts!Foldable, easy to carry, minimal assembly requirement. Can be easily folded to stand on a wall, store in a closet, or slide under a bed.Bench with detachable armrests to meet your multiple fitness needs. Ergonomic designed bench- Compact yet multifunctional. The equipment is shaped in a way that allows maximum mobility when performing exercises without taking up too much space in your home. Features a soft leather which is filled with dense foam padding so it is comfortable to do multiple exercises. It allows for a wide array of strength-training exercises that focus on the arms, legs, chest The product comes with a pair of 1kg dumbbells to meet your multiple fitness needs Instructions: Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors. Package Includes:1pcX bench 2pcsX dumbbells