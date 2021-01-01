Utensil Crock

Not sure where to put your utensils? Here’s a tip: store them in style in the Coconut Wood Utensil Holder. Handmade from ecologically sound coconut timber, this utensil holder brings a touch of nature to your kitchen. With coconut wood’s earthy grain and dark brown flecks, this wooden utensil holder adds a rustic style to your dining table or kitchen counter. At about 3 inches wide and 7 inches high, it’s large enough to hold around 18 utensils or even straws. What’s great about this wooden utensil holder is its open design, which lets your cutlery air-dry while keeping it organized. Earth-friendly and artisan-made, the Coconut Wood Utensil Holder adds the perfect rustic accent to any eco-kitchen!