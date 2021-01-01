Chantal Utensil, 13.5 inch, Polished Stainless Steel

Chantals Stainless Steel Kitchen tools are the ultimate in functionality, comfort and beauty; the 4 ounce Soup Ladle will work perfect with soups, stews and other liquid dishes Manufactured with professional gauge stainless steel, Chantal utensils will hold up to even the most aggressive chefs! The subtle curve of the handle fits perfectly into any size of hand and allows for effortless stirring and serving; ergonomic Our handles are filled with a special stay-cool cement and will not get hot even if the head of a utensil is left in boiling water or a hot pan; a difference you can feel Each utensil has a stainless steel loop for hanging allowing you to keep it close by 4 ounce capacity; Dishwasher safe; 10 year warranty