UTDKLPBXAQ 7inch Multifunctional Display 16:9 1024600 High Definition BlackVideos HDMI-Compatible Display Support HDMI-Compatible & VGA & AV Video.

Compatibility: Designed for Raspberry Pi, suitable for car display, CCTV, etc. Clear pictures: Brightness in contrast is 300:1, sharp and clear in image. High quality IPS panel enables the wide viewing angel. Easy to install: There is a installation hole on the bottom, and the display can be installed easily on any place. High Definition: The display features 16:9 7inch large LCD screen and up to 1027*600 resolution, so it can display pictures and videos in high definition level, making sure that you will have a good using experience. Video input: Support multiple video inputs, including HDMI-compatible input, VGA input and AV input, allowing you to enjoy true high definition video playback.