The durable, wet location rated Utilitech 2500 lumen work light offers long lasting, dependable LED light. Provides 2500 lumens of light output. Slim, fold-flat design for easy carry and storage. Heavy duty die-cast aluminum body. 360 degree rotating head for multiple beam angles. Push button on/off switch located on back of unit. 5-ft cord length with 3-prong grounded plug. Integrated LED that will never need replacing. This work light is ETL rated for wet locations. Utilitech UT 2500 Lumen Work Light 2-PK in Black | MPL1041-LED25K8040