From williston forge
U_STYLE Easy Assembley Rrustic Coffee Table With Storage Shelf
Features:Constructed with pine wood and MDF, the natural wood lines bring the tabletop not only the industrial style but a little elegance. The looking of the splicing is another attracting features.With the round-shaped looking, the metal legs make the table more solid. The fence type shelf also brings the free and large storage space, for the little decorations and magazines.Suitable for living room, balcony, patio