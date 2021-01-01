U_STYLE Dining Table Set 5 Piece, Tempered Glass Table And 4Pcs Faux Leather Dinning Chairs

The Maynard 5 Piece Dining Set features a sleek glass tabletop sitting on a sturdy steel frame and four matching dining chairs. With an ultra-modern appearance, the set situates itself at the heart of your dining space with unmatched aesthetics and thoughtfully-designed details. The 8mm tempered glass provides supreme durability and creates a stunning light effect. Chairs are perfectly padded to give muscle-supporting comfort. All feet are capped to keep the floor from scratching. The Maynard 5 Piece Dining Set stands out with contemporary appeal. It is simple but stylish and captures the radiant warmth of a family dining space.