From nuclear submarines by malj
Nuclear Submarines by Malj USS Colorado SSN-788 Submarine USA American Flag Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Great for patriotic submariner veterans and their relatives, or nuclear powered submarines naval subs buffs. Distressed worn effect vintage American flag with a silhouette of the Fast Attack Submarine USS Colorado SSN-788 with her motto Terra Marique Indomita - By land and sea, untamed. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only