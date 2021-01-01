Hardware Resources USE58-100-24 USE58 Series 24 Inch Full Extension Concealed Undermount Drawer Slide with 100 Lbs. Weight Capacity - Pair Zinc Drawer

Hardware Resources USE58-100-24 USE58 Series 24 Inch Full Extension Concealed Undermount Drawer Slide with 100 Lbs. Weight Capacity - Pair Features:Designed to support up to 100 pounds of weightConcealed undermount construction adds stability and supportProvides easy access to the drawer with full extension slidesLever disconnect allows easy removal of entire drawer systemSlides can be installed in either panel (frameless) or face frame cabinetsIncludes a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:Soft Close: Whether large or small, heavy or light, soft closing action keeps drawers from slamming closed. It adapts to various closing speeds and features overload safety to protect the system from damage over time.Specifications:BHMA Certification: Grade 1Recommended Drawer Length: 24-1/2"Slide Length: 24"Extension Type: Full ExtensionSlide Type: ConcealedWeight Capacity: 100 lbsMaterial: SteelCabinet Type: Face Frame, PanelQuantity: 2Product Variations:USE58-100-12: 12 Inch Drawer SlideUSE58-100-15: 15 Inch Drawer SlideUSE58-100-18: 18 Inch Drawer SlideUSE58-100-21: 21 Inch Drawer SlideUSE58-100-24 (This Model): 24 Inch Drawer Slide Drawer Slide Zinc