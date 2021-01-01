USBIF Certified USB C to USB C 100W Power Delivery in Black 33 Feet USB 20 Speed No Video Support

Best Quality Guranteed. POWER & CHARGE your laptop, tablet or phone up to 100 watts with this certified USB C Charging and a USB Type C charger; USB C Charger is an ideal replacement or spare USB C Charge for computers such as the 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple 87W charger 100W USB-C TO USB-C provides sufficient power to charge computers such as the Dell Latitude 7370 with a USB-C charger; Backwards compatible with lower wattage USB-C devices such as the smartphone and tablet including OnePlus 2/3, HTC 10, Huawei P9, LG G5, Lumia 950/950XL, Nexus 6P, Pixel XL, or Samsung Galaxy S8 SAFE & COMPLIANT USBC to USBC does NOT support video and is rated for a USB 2.0 data transfer rate up to 480 Mbps; An electronically marked chipset (E-Marker) for power delivery detects the connected device to safely charge your valuable devices up to 100 watts SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION of USB C to C combines connectors with molde