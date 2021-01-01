USBC TypeC Thunderbolt3 Adapter HUB with USBCPD Charging and 3 USB 30 Female Ports for MacBook Pro 20182016 Dell XPS ChromeBook Samsung Galaxy Note.

Best Quality Guranteed. With plug and play, connecting to the dock is fast and convenient. Fast and convenient docking solution for your Macbook Pro, Dell XPS13/15, Galaxy S10/S9/Note9 and other USB-C enabled devices. High-speed data transfer with USB 3.0 and USB-C: The Docking Station offers ultra-fast data transfer speeds among connected devices. Three USB 3.0 ports: Easily connect to a mouse, keyboard, printer and other USB devices through the Dock from your compatible system of choice. One USB-C port: Charges up to 65W laptop and connect all your USB-C essential peripherals via USB-C. Small Footprint and Big Flexibility: Place it anywhere you want to work in your traditional office workspace, a hot desk or a conference room-even if space is limited.