USBC Type Panel Cable Mount Motherboard Header Extension Adapter Internal 31 10G Gen 2 20Pin AKey Male with Cover to USBC Female Connector with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Secure Connection patented housed Type E connector provides secure connection and consistent performance w/ USB 2.0 header connector CompatibilityCompatible with both USB 3.0 or USB 2.0 devices when both motherboard USB 3.0 & USB 2.0 headers are connected Noise Reduction Shielded to minimize Electromagnetic / Radio Frequency Interference (EMI / RFI) , Cable Length: 10 cm / 0.33 feet Convenient DuoUse together with Dual USB 3.0 Type-A Female Panel Mount (B07Y5Q87Z6) for 2 x USB 3.0/2.0 ports with up to 10G/s data transferring speed Cares Backed by a Limited 1-Year Warranty and Complimentary Premium Online Support. This adapter is desigend for fully secure the connection to prevent signal loss. However, some motherboard may not have enough clearance for the connector to fully plugged it. Please contact us if you have such issue.