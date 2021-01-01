USBC to VGA Adapter USB 31 Type C Thunderbolt 3 to VGA Converter Compatible with MacBook Pro New MacBook MacBook Air 2018 Dell XPS 1315 Surface.

USB Type C to VGA Adapter*: Connects your USB-C laptop to the monitor or projector which has a VGA input. Its a good choice for your presentations, conferences, workshops, lectures. Compatible Device*: 2015/2016/2017 MacBook, 2016/2017/2018/2019 MacBook Pro, 2017-2019 iMac/iMac Pro, MacBook Air with USB-C, iPad Pro 2018 / Mac Mini 2018, Dell XPS 12 9250, HP Elitebook Folio G1, Lenovo Yoga 920, Samsung Chromebook Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/S9/S9+/Note8/Note9/S10/S20, and More.(more details in description) EASY TO USE*: Plug & Play, no additional driver/software required. Compatible with Windows 10/8/8.1/7/Vista/XP, Mac OS X, Linux. VGA Resolutions up to 1080P@60Hz*: Support resolutions up to 1080p(1920x1080, Full HD, @60Hz), downward compatible with 1080i, 720p, 576p, 480i/480p.(note: VGA does NOT transmit audio, only supports video). Well Made VGA Adapter*: Premium aluminum material makes the adapter much more durable, provides better heat dissipation.