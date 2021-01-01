USBC to USBC 100W Cable 10ft USB C Braided Fast Charging Cable Compatible with MacBook Pro 202020192018 iPad Pro 202020192018Samsung Galaxy Note.

Best Quality Guranteed. [ 5A Rapid Charging ] Build-in Emark smart chip, which makes this USB-C to USB-C PD cable strong enough to support max 5A current 100W power through, as well as support fast charging for more phone, like Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy Note 10,Nexus 5X/6P and more Type-C devices. You need a USB C wall charger to charge your device and we recommend using the original wall charger. [ Fast Data-Sync ] : Connect your USB-C smartphone, tablet or laptop for fast charging speeds and 480 Mbps data transfer between Type-C devices [ Durable Design ] : This durable cable is Made of quality material, can be use for long time. And a better choice for your USB-C devices. NOTE: Our cable downwards compatible with 87W 61W 30W 18W [ USB-C Compatibility ] : Compatible with 2018/2017 Macbook Pro, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro 2018, 2018 MacBook Air and more Type-C laptops [ What you get ] With 's with18-Month W