USBC to DisplayPort 8K Cable 7680x4320 8K30Hz 4K144Hz HDTV Adapter 2m for New MacBook 2019 2020 Dell XPS 2M

Best Quality Guranteed. USB-C Type C to Displayport Cable connects your USB Type-C device such as a MacBook or ChromeBook to any Displayport display(Ordinary Monitors, HDTVs, Projectors).Flexible USB Type-C switching, support DisplayPort 1.4 Alt mode and above, This cable is not Bi-directional Cable, you can not use from DP Laptops/Computers to your USB-C Monitors 8K UHD DISPLAYPORT Video Resolution Support for Ultra High Definition Resolutions up to 8K(7680*4320)@60Hz;4K3840*2160@144Hz, it is compatible with popular 4K monitors from ASUS, Dell, LG, and Samsung, if you would like to output 8K Video, you should also have 8k type-c computer and 8k monitor. USB C to DP cable converter supports the newest computers with Thunderbolt 3(Type-c) ports; widely compatible with Macbook Pro 2018,2017,Dell XPS 13,15 and other computers which supports DP Alternate Mode. 8K Video Experience, with this USB-C to DisplayPort 8K Cable, yo

