USBC Adapter Mini Aluminum Mico USB Female to USB C Male Syncing Data Transfer and Charging Compatible with Chromebook Galaxy S20 Note 10 Pixel 4.

Best Quality Guranteed. [USB-C (Male) to Micro USB (Female)]: The USB C to USB adapter is Convenient to charge and sync USB-C devices by a Micro USB cable, saving trouble of carrying extra cable around [Fast Sync and Charging]: By USB 2.0 protocol, charges your USB-C devices and enjoys fast data transfer at a rate of up to 480 Mbps. The USB to USB C adapter is built with 56K pull-up resistor for safer and more reliable quality (Speed will be different depending on phones, cables and chargers) [PLUG & PLAY]: The Micro USB to USB C adapter is designed with minimalist Hot-Swap, no additional drivers or installation required. Fool-proof and reversible USB-C connector provides convenience to be plugged in either direction [SUPPORT OTG]: The USB C to Micro USB is support USB On-The-Go (OTG) function, universally compatible with USB-C-enabled smartphones, tablets and laptops [PLEASE NOTE]: Speed of data