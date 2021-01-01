CableDeconn USB4 5K Cable M/M USB-C Compatible with TB 3 5K/4K 60Hz Video 40Gbps Data Transmissions Rate 20V 5A 100W Power Delivery 3in1 USB-C.

4K/5K Ultra HD Video Outout: This Cable enables to connect from your USB-C Port equipped Devices to your USB-C Monitors, It max support Single 5K(5120x2880)@60Hz or 4Kx2K@60Hz video Resolution in your external displays. If you would like to output picture & video to your external monitors via our this USB 4 Type-C Cable, please make sure your monitor's Type-c port support DP Alternate Mode for Video USB4.0 Max 40Gbps Data Transfer Rate: This USB4 Cable can Reach Data Transfer Rate up to 40Gbps, the transmissions speed is twice as fast as TB3. When you are transmitting data, your data transmission equipment needs to support 40Gbps, and your own data can reach 40Gbps, otherwise the data transmission rate will not be reached Practical 100W Power Delivery: This CABLEDECONN's USB 4 Cable can support Max 100W 20V/5A Charging, It will supply power when your USB-C device is in use. In order to ensure faster power supply, please use the original adapter that matches your device