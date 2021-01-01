USB Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo Cracked Colors Change LED Light Backlit, Gaming Mouse 7 Buttons Dust Proof Waterproof Keyboard Ergonomic.

Gaming Keyboard and Mouse: 3 colors changeable backlit gaming keyboard with 3 grade adjust brightness and 2 breathing mode, 4 colors circular breathing led gaming mouse, 4 adjustable DPI (1200, 1600, 2400, 3200). Rainbow backlights are pleasant not distracting, make typing, gaming and using the computer that much more fun. 19 Keys Anti-Ghosting: The latest illuminated gaming keyboard with 104 keys, 19 keys non-conflict keys allows you to press or hold multiple keys simultaneously without fear of missing or unexpected key presses. Gaming Keyboard and Mouse are super responsive which could take you into a pretty cool gaming atmosphere quickly. Simple and Durable: The keyboard and mouse were easy to install and go, no need for any extra software. Easier plug it into your laptop and the mouse works instantly. Removable keycaps, easy to clean dust. Don't have to worry about stuff getting inside or under the keys. Ergonomic Design: Led keyboard has natural angle tilt, big a