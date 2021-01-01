USB WiFi Adapter for PC Wireless Network Adapter for Desktop Dongle High Gain 6dBi Antenna Support Desktop Laptop Compatible with Windows.

Best Quality Guranteed. Offers fast speed and stable wireless: Connection at 2. 4GHz 150Mbps max throughput on PCs or Working stations. Allow the connected device to get long-range, stable. 6dBi Antennas: The high-gain external antenna provides greater signal penetration and wider coverage for better performance with coverage up to 50-150 meters. Advanced Wireless security: Supports 64/128/152bit WEP, WPA/WPA, TKIP, supports IEEE 802. 1x, ensure your wireless connection is safe from intruders. System Requirements: Driver Free on Windows 10/8/7/XP/VISTA, Mac Operating System 10. 6~10. 11, Linux* . NOTE: Do not support other Windows and Mac System. Install Driver: First install the driver from CD Disk ( Included in the package ), then plug the Wi-Fi Adapter into your PC ( Also can download the driver from official website: sz.com/support/driver-download/ep-n8551-driver/ ) Service & Warranty