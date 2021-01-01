From cobra
USB WiFi Adapter Dual Band AC1300 Wireless Internet for Desktop PC Laptop Gaming MUMIMO Windows Mac Linux Supported DWA181US
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Adds fast AC1300 MU-MIMO WiFi connectivity to your laptop or desktop computer (Speeds up to 400Mbps (2.4GHz) or 867Mbps (5GHz)) Nano-sized, low-profile design can stay plugged in to a USB port without being obtrusive, perfect for laptops and ultrabooks. Supports MU-MIMO and Dual Band technology for use in 2.4GHz or 5GHz WiFi networks Compliant with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless standards Supports WPA3/WPA2/WPA Encryption, Linux 5.6.1.5, MacOS 10.09-10.14, Windows 10/8/7