USB WiFi Adapter AC1200 Dual Band 58G 867Mbps24G 300Mbps High Gain Dual 6dBi AntennasWireless Network USB 30 for DesktopLaptopPCWorks with Windows.

Excellent Wi-Fi Speed: Upgrades PCs to 802.11ac with Ultra-fast AC1200 wireless adapter speed. You can get 867Mbps wireless speed on 5GHz WiFi band or 300Mbps speed on 2.4GHz WiFi band. Performance to reduce freezing and lags for gaming online and seamless HD video streaming. Ultimate Wireless Range: Comes with 2 pieces of high gain long-range 5dBi dual band antennas, this network card ensures range extended WiFi and superior on your desktop, laptop and pc. Secure Wireless Network: The AC1200 WiFi dongle supports - WFA/WPA/WPA2/WPS2.0/WAPI. It's undisturbed by other normally interfering devices like Bluetooth or cordless phones. Which means you won't have unexpected dropped calls or loss of signal quality period. Easy Installation: WiFi adapter USB 3.0 supports transfer rates of up to 5Gbps - 10 times faster than USB 2.0,you can easily connected to computers or other devices. Universal Compatibility: Works with any WiFi routers