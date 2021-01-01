USB WiFi Adapter 600M Mini WiFi Dongle 80211ac Dual Band 245GHz Wireless Network Adapter for PCDesktopTabletLaptop Compatible with Windows Mac OS X

Dual Frequency: Ultra-fast wireless adapter speed with the newest 802.11ac wifi technology: Maximum speed up to 433Mbps on 5GHz or 150Mbps on 2.4GHz. Ideal for streaming, gaming, HD movies and video-chatting and more. Powerful Compatibility: Compatible with Windows XP/VISTA/7/8/10, Mac OS, and Linux operating system. Ultra-fast wireless adapter speed with the newest 802.11ac wifi technology, make you have a non-general web experience. Soft AP Mode: Turns a wired internet connection to a PC or Laptop into a Wi-Fi hotspot. Super Mini Size: Compact design usb wifi adapter for easy carrying, and you can leave it in your Laptop or PC and no need to remove. Easy to Use: Before plugging the wireless network adapter into the usb port, please FIRST install drivers via MINI CD disc, or download driver from http://u6v. cn/5oSb6E to install. Once you've run the software, you can simply insert the adapter to get connected.