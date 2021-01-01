USB Wall Charger with USB C Cable Type C Charger Cord 2 Pack Fast Charging Compatible for Compatible for LG G7 G8 G8X G8s ThinQ Stylo 5 4 Samsung.

What You Get Wall Charger Plug with 2 Pack 6FT Fast Charging Type C Charger Cable, 12-month warranty, please contact us if any questions or concerns, we kindly customer service team will reply you within 24 hours. 2 Pack Type C CableUSB C charger cable works well with Samsung Galaxy S10 S10E S9 S8 Note10 Note9 Note 8, Samsung Galaxy A10E A20 A20E A30 A40 A50 A60 A70 A80 A90, M20 M30 M40, A3 A5 A7 A8 A9(2018), OnePlus [7-Pro,7,6T,6,5T,5,3T,3], LG [G5, G6, G7, G8] [Q7, Q8, Q9] [V20, V30, V30-Plus, V35, V40, V50] [Q Stylus,X Venture], Google [Nexus 5X,6P] [Pixel 1,C,XL,2,2XL,3,3XL,3A,3A-XL], Moto [X4,Z,Z2, Z3, Z4], Huawei [P30, P20, P10, P9] [Mate 10,9] Durable & Tangle-FreeNylon Braided design make this USB C cable more durable, more flexible and sturdier than the normal ones. Tangle free cord design eliminates bunching, tangles and knots. Charger Head BrickSmart & safe wall plug allows you to charge your smartphone and tablets at the same time, sav