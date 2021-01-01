USB TypeC to USBA 20 Male Charging Cable 6 Feet 18 Meters White Pack of 5

Best Quality Guranteed. 5 Pack of USB Type-C to USB-A 2.0 Male Cable Connect USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7, etc.) with standard USB Type-A enabled devices (laptops, hard drives, power banks, wall/car chargers, etc.) Ideal for charging and powering USB Type-C enabled devices, as well as syncing data, photos and music Reversible design - easily insert the Type-C connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up) Type-C port is half the width and one-third the height of a standard USB-A connector (slightly larger compared to Lightning or Micro-USB ports) Up to 480 Mbps data transfer speed; power output up to 5V, 3 Amp Certified by USB-IF to be compliant with USB 2.0 Standard; backed by an 1-Year Limited Warranty