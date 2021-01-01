USB TypeC to USB TypeC 20 Charger Cable 6 Feet 18 Meters Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Connect USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7 etc.) with standard USB Type-C 2.0 enabled devices and accessories (smartphones, car/wall charger, multi-port adapters etc.) Ideal for charging and powering USB Type-C enabled devices, as well as syncing data, photos and music Reversible design - easily insert the connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up) Type-C port is half the width and one-third the height of a standard USB-A connector (slightly larger compared to Lightning or Micro-USB ports) Up to 480 Mbps data transfer speed; power output up to 5V, 3 Amp Certified by USB-IF to be compliant with USB 2.0; backed by an 1-Year Limited Warranty