USB Type C Car Charger, 27W USB-C Car Charger Adapter with Integrated Built-in 3.9ft Type-C 3.1 Coiled Cord and USB Port Compatible with iPhone.

The premium attached USB-C 3.1 coiled cable features easy access to your phone without getting tangled and a next-generation Type-C connector with a new design that is fully reversible. This allows you to plug in without fail, regardless of how you are holding and inserting the cable. additional standard USB A port allows your to Charge Non-USBC devices at FULL speed simultaneously 5.4A(Shared by 2 ports: 3.0A, 2.4A) With Smart sense IC Technology, each port intelligently identifies your device and seeks to maximize its charging speed. Compatible with tablets and smartphones with a USB Type-C connector, such as Galaxy S10, Galaxy S8, Note 9, Note 8,LG G7/G6, Asus Zen AiO, ASUS Zenpad S 8.0, Nexus 5X/6P, Pixel 3/ Pixel XL, Tabpro S, S8, S8 Plus, Nintendo Switch Certified by RoHS, CE & FCC; High quality fire proof material & anti-oxidation aluminum pull tab;No radio loss in your car or effect to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi devices