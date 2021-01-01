USB Type C Cable Nylon Braided USB Type C Long Cord Fast Charging Sync Cable for Samsung Galaxy S20 S10 S10E S9 S8 Plus Note 10 9 LG Google Pixel.

USB C to USB A cable, universal charging with your legacy USB Hub, PCs and chargers, no need to change another charger adapter for your new USB C devices. Sync and charge at the same time at the fastest speed on your USB C devices. The cables core and the multi strand copper core ensure superior data transfer with fast and stable charging. Incredibly Durable: We bent this cable over 4000 times and saw no damage or change in performance. Premium nylon fabric feels great and doesn't tangle. High Compatibility: Compatible with computers, tablets, and smartphones with a USB Type-C port such as Samsung Galaxy Note 8 /S8 / S8 Plus, Huawei P9/P10, LG V20 /LG G6 /G5, Moto Z/ Z Force /Moto Z Play/ Moto Z Droid, Apple New Macbook, OnePlus 5/OnePlus 3T/ OnePlus 3/OnePlus X/One Plus 2/Google Nexus 5X,Nexus 6P,Google Pixel 3/Pixel 2/Pixel XL, HTC 10/HTC U11, Nokia N1 tablet, Lumia950/Lumia 950XL, ChromeBook, Lenovo Zuk Z1, HP Pavilion X2 /Asus ZenPad S 8.0 a