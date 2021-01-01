USB Type C Cable 3Pack6ft USB C Cable 3A Fast Charging Nylon Braided CordUSB 20 Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 Note 9 8 S8 PlusLG V30 V20.

Reversible connector: This USB C cable keeps up with the latest trend of USB interface. This user-friendly design allows you to plug into all your USB Type-C compatible devices without worrying about the orientation of the port. Compatible With: USB type c cable Compatible with Galaxy A20, A10e, A50, A51, A70, A71, S20 Ultra, S10, S9, S8, S8 PLUS and other usb type c cable device. Tips: This cable can not charge for iPad, iPad pro and Macbook which need the cable with 'PD protocol'. Tangle Free: Flexible Premium Long Tangle Free USB type C cable. Durable Nylon Braided Fabric with superior aluminum housing make charger cables Oxidation resistance. Fast Charging & HIGH SPEED Data Sync: International safe certified and high Quality Rapid Charging at 3A Maximum, Quick connect and High speed Data Transfer speed up to 480Mb/s helps you work efficiently. What You Get: 3 Pack 6ft USB C Cable with one adapter and 18-month support, we take