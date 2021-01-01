From lutema

USB Type C Cable 2 Pack 3FT Braided Type C Charging Phone Charger Cord USB Power Cord Compatible for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 10 9 8Moto G9 Plus G.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

USB Type C Cable 2 Pack 3FT Braided Type C Charging Phone Charger.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com