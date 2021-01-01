USB to TTL Adapter USB to Serial Converter Module FTDI FT232 USB UART FT232RL Compatible with Windows 7810WinceLinuxMac

Built-in a new and original FTDI IC device FT232RL, which handles all the USB signalling and protocols. TTL levels of 5V and 3.3V adjustable design, and draws power directly from your PC/laptop via the USB connection, no need for an external power adapter. Provides access to UART Transmit (Tx), Receive (Rx), RTS, CTS, VCC and GND connections; POW(power), RXD/TXD transceiver communication LED indicator design, which can show serial adapter status and data activity at a glance. Windows 8 and above OS, Linux and Mac OS will install FTDI driver automatically, but NOT compatible with Chrome OS. Typical applications: USB to RS232/RS422/RS485 converters, Support EEPROM, Vendor ID re-write, unbrick routers and Mprog3.5, interface to GPS modules, flash firmware on hard drive, update transmitter, interface to set top box and more. Download Drivershttp://www. ftdichip.com/Drivers/VCP. htmInstallation Guideshttp://www. ftdichip.com/Suppo