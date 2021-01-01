USB to Serial Cable Adapter DB9 RS232 9 Pin Console Converter Genuine Prolific PL2303HX Rev D Chipset Windows 108187VISTAXP Mac OS X 106 and.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility +Prolific PL-2303HX Rev D chipset offers the best experience across a variety of operating system such as Windows (XP/Vista/7/8/10), Mac OS X. Linux, and more. Reliable Drivers and ChipsetsWe use genuine Prolific chipsets as a reliable industry standard for serial Port Converters. AccessibilityStandard USB Type A Male to standard 9-pin DB9 RS-232 serial connector to connect your PCs to all sorts of COM port serial devices. With cable length of 55 CM/21.5' for those hard to reach places. Programmability & Plug and PlayWith a programmable baud rate from 75 bits per second to 128,000 bits per second and plug and play creation of comm ports, offers industry specific versatility. Weve Got You CoveredBacked by a LIMITED 1-YEAR WARRANTY and complimentary premium online support.