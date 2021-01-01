USB to Serial Adapter USB to RS232 USB to DB9 6 Feet

Best Quality Guranteed. USB to RS232 adapter connects from the USB-A port of a computer to a device with a female DB9 port; Bus-powered Serial to USB adapter connects to devices for configuration or programming MALE TO MALE serial to USB provides a convenient solution for communicating with equipment that require a DB9 connector; Use a DB9 mini gender changer (sold separately) if the connector of the RS232 to USB adapter will not mate with the equipment port SIMPLE INSTALLATION of the USB Serial adapter using the drivers available for download from; Connect a modem adapter (sold separately) to directly connect two computers with serial cables WINDOWS & MAC COMPATIBLE USB to Serial for Windows 2000/XP/Vista/7/8/10 and macOS 10.6 and above; The 9 pin to USB adapter may require additional proprietary software some equipment models RS-232 COMPATIBLE DB9 to USB adapter is required for many types of equipment including a CNC machine, GPS, telesc