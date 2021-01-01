USB to RS422 RS485 Serial Port Converter Adapter Cable with FTDI Chip Supports Windows 10 8 7 XP Mac 15 Feet

Best Quality Guranteed. USB to RS485/RS422 converter It easily lets you connect RS485 or RS422 device directly to your Laptop PC computer USB port Ideal for industrial environment -provides 600w surge protection and 15KV ESD isolated protection on signal pins to protect costly and often sensitive control equipment against electrical damage With high performance quality processor chip (FTDI-chipset FT232) and I/O auto conversion circuitry which makes RS 485 to USB convertor one of the most reliable dongle on the market 1.5 ft serial RS-422 RS-485 to USB adapter cable supports windows 10 8 7, Mac and more; plug-and-play, No power supply needed There are no IRQ and COM port conflicts, since the port do not require any additional IRQ, DMA, memory as resources on the system; RS485 for Half duplex and RS422 for Full duplex communication