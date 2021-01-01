USB to Ethernet Adapter Supporting 10100 Mbps Ethernet Network in White

Best Quality Guranteed. ETHERNET TO USB ADAPTER connects a computer or Raspberry Pi 3 to a router, modem, or network switch for a Fast Ethernet (100 Mbps) network connection; Connect the USB Ethernet adapter to your laptop without an Ethernet port COST-EFFECTIVE USB network adapter for many computer applications that only require a 100 Mbps Ethernet connection; Use this convenient USB Lan adapter to replace a failed USB NIC or Ethernet port on an older computer PORTABLE ETHERNET USB ADAPTER weighs less than 1 ounce with a 6-inch tail to connect to your computer; Wired USB LAN adapter is more secure than most Wi-Fi connections FEATURE-FILLED USB TO ETHERNET network adapter supports Wake-on-Lan (WoL), Full-Duplex (FDX) and Half-Duplex (HDX) Ethernet, Crossover Detection, Backpressure Routing, Auto-Correction (Auto MDIX); Supports IPv4/IPv6 protocols in 10BASE-T and 100BASE-TX networks DRIVER-FREE SIMPLE