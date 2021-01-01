From walkabout foot balm

USB Thumb Flash Memory Drive Organizer Carrying Case Box with Top Handle Secure Combination Lock Antistatic Shockproof Foam for Business Travel.

$59.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Internal Dimensions (inside space) (HxWxL): 2.5' x 5' x 11.75' External Dimensions (the whole case, including latch, sidings, etc.) (HxWxL): 3.25 x 6.25 x 12.25 Professional, portable, durable, aluminum case with combination lock and a Carry Handle Durable and secure Anti-Static/Shock Protective Foam - 24 USB / 2 Laptop Hard Drive slots Organize and store USB thumb drives, SD/mini/microSD memory cards, small computer audio and electronics peripherals, adapters, small parts, etc! Great for family memories storage, IT professionals, designers, journalists, kids, anyone!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com