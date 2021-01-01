SUPERDANNY USB Surge Protector Power Strip Mountable 4ft Extension Cord Multiple Protection 6 Outlet 4 USB Port for iPhone iPad PC Home Office.

【10-in-1 Power Strip with USB Ports】There are 10 outlet extender designed on this surge protector power bar, plenty devices can be charged at one time! Charge with your USB plugin without adapters! Space-saving & convenience! 【The Highest Fireproof Level】With the highest fireproof level, UL94 V-0, this power outlet is not easy to fire and will not have firedrop while keep fire for 30 seconds. 【Advance One-piece Copper Conductor】Different from the traditional wired conduct, this 4 ft power strip with USB port utilize the one-piece copper conductor is more stable, safe and efficient. 【7-Fold Protection】This multi strip outlet plugs with the integrated Circuit Breaker in this unit is specifically designed to cut off the flow of electricity to your unit should it surpass the maximum amperage threshold, assuring that your unit is safe from overheating and igniting. What's more, the surge, overcurrent, overload and over-voltage protections are available. 【Suitable for Bulky Adapters】Des