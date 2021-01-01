USB Studio Microphone Podcast Microphone Tripod Mounted Cardioid Condenser Microphone Optimized for Streaming TwitchMixerYouTubeDiscord Compatible.

Best Quality Guranteed. SOUND ISOLATION - The Performance Studio-Grade USB Microphone is designed to isolate all the vocal and acoustic sound you want while eliminating unwanted background noise for professional, hassle-free streaming and recording audio fidelity HIGH-QUALITY AUDIO - Designed for stream and content creation on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, Facebook Live and other software like Discord, Slack, Skype, Facetime, Skype, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, and more PLUG-AND-PLAY - Condenser microphone with a simple to use USB interface with no additional drivers or software for hassle-free integration with your favorite streaming, recording, and conferencing software like Streamlabs, OBS, XSplit, and Audacity COMPATIBILITY - Supports 16-bit depth, 44.1Hz-48kHz sampling and 20Hz-16kHz frequency response via the Cmedia CM6400 chipset for wide compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS devices *