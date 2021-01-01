USB Splitter Cable Male to 2 Female Adapter 1 in 2 Out USB Hub Y Splitter Cable

Best Quality Guranteed. Instantly transform one of your USB ports into two, Enables connecting 2 additional USB devices to a single USB port, Easy Setup, Plug-and-Play, Simple plug and play requires no drivers or software. Connector: USB 2.0 Type A Male +2 x Data/Power USB 2.0 Type A Female, Both Port Can Charging & Data Sync Simultaneously, Example: it Can be connect with mouse or keyboard simultaneously. Works with USB 3.0, 2.0, or 1.1 host controllers and devices on Windows, Mac, and Linux/Unix computers at USB 2.0 speeds. Fully shielded cable with durable, Yet Flexible Jacket, Protect Your Usb Port. Please read the precautions in the A+ detail page before purchasing this usb splitters.