USB Splitter, Aluminum Alloy USB Hub Extender Power Hub 4.01 X 1.97 X 0.79Inch USB Hub Adapter for Model 3/Y for Car

Multiport hub adapter, designed according to the original car 3D scanning data, perfect for Tesla Model 3/Y 2020. 06+. Compatible with mainstream central control storage boxes on the market, fits the inner wall without affecting the central control storage function. Can well organize the charging cable to avoid mess, keep everything tidy one the center console part. Support intelligent recognition function, after plugging in the device, it can automatically recognize and start fast charging. Multi?port adapter, with 2 USB and 2 type?C ports, can realize simultaneous charging of multiple devices.