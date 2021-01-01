USB Sound Card External Converter USB Audio Adapter with 3.5mm Aux Stereo for Headset, PC, Laptops, Desktops, PS4, Windows, Mac, and Linux- HiFi.

Best Quality Guranteed. USB External Sound Card easily adds a 3.5mm aux TRRS port (integrated audio-in and audio out interface) to your computer, which enables you to connect your existing headset with 3.5mm TRRS to your PC through a USB interface. Note: It does not work with headset with separated headphone and microphone 3.5mm audio port. Additional USB Stereo Audio Adapter with Adjustable Volume It is perfect to bypass a faulty sound card, audio port, or as a replacement for a broken USB audio adapter; With the button '+' and '-', you can also adjust the volume for your preference. Super Sound QualityUSB External Stereo Sound Adapter adopted Advanced C-Media IC technology for optimal sound quality and device performance. It is constructed of durable ABS housing and with ultra compact design. Easy to Set up no driver required, just plug and play! USB bus-powered, no external power required. Universal CompatibilityThis usb headset adapter works wit