USB Rechargeable Light Weight Long Standby Handheld Fan, Desktop Fan, for Car, Strollers, Table(Lavender (Send Three.

Safe and reliable, the grid distance is only 0.6cm / 0.24in, which effectively prevents harm to children. Come with USB cable, compatible with computers, laptops, portable chargers and other devices with USB interface. Equipped with base and can be placed on the desktop, also can handheld, or put it in your bag or pocket to save space. Brushless DC motor provides strong wind power, strong heat dissipation ability, and no hot. Supports for three gears of speeds adjustment with one button, the wind speeds can be adjusted as your need.