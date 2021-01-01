USB Rechargable LED Pet Collar Magic Color Medium and Large Pet Collar Cuttable for Night Pets Walking

1.Material: ABS+PVS+ lamp strip, soft and smooth for pets, and it's very durable & flexible and never afraid of any bitten or rub. 2. Easy to use: It's very easy to use it, just need long press to open and close the mode. 3. Multiple lighting modes:11 blinking lights, LED's prevent your pets accidents and keep your dog safe in the dark, make your pet visible and attractive at night. 4.Can be Cuttable easily: It is suitable for various kinds of dog breeds and can be cut to any length to fit your pet and size breeds 5. Rechargable: It can be recharged and recycled, Micro USB recharging port is equipped with USB cable.