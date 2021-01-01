USB Portable Reading Lamp with 10 LED Lights and Flexible Gooseneck for Notebook Laptops, Desktops, PC and MAC Computers (Black)

Features - Long gooseneck & light panel with 10 bright LEDs. This USB Reading Lamp is perfect for anyone who needs a little reading light now and then. It works great as computer light or laptop light while at home, work, travel, flight or recreation. Design - Flexible gooseneck arm will bring light to your favorite position. This reliable light features a 7.5 inch goose neck arm with a 6.5 inch light panel that contain 10 LEDs. No batteries required - it will plug into your USB port. Compatibility - This LED strip lamp is compatible with USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports on your laptop, net book, macbook or PC Use - This USB light is great for home in the bedroom, living room, coffee table, kitchen desk study or for remote travel, office or even music studio mixer use. You can also use it for additional keyboard light while on a plane or any other location day or night. Portable - This bendable light is lightweight at 1.5 oz and can be folded and carried in a pocket, hand bag or back