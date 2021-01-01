From lenovo
lenovo usb port replicator with video, internet connection/lan - via 10/100 eth
Main Specifications Product Description Lenovo USB Port Replicator with Video - USB docking station Device Type USB docking station Dimensions (WxDxH) 3 in x 10.6 in x 1.2 in Weight 0.9 lbs Manufacturer Warranty 1 year warranty General Device Type USB docking station Width 3 in Depth 10.6 Height 1.2 in Weight 0.9 lbs Expansion / Connectivity - NOTE: THIS PRODUCT CANNOT BE SHIPPED TO MASSACHUSETTS OR DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (WASHINGTON, D.C.) Interfaces 1 x display / video - VGA - 15 pin HD D-Sub (HD-15) 1 x network - Ethernet 10Base-T/100Ba