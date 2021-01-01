USB Port Adapter 10 Pack Micro OTG Cable and Power Compatible with Streaming Sticks Media Devices Rii and Logitech Keyboards and Nintendo Switch.

USB OTG adapter for Media sticks and boxes. 10 Pack USB OTG MICRO ADAPTER FOR MEDIA STICKS, STREAMING DEVICES, PHONES, GAME CONSOLES Plug n' Play - No complicated set up. Compatible with the most popular streaming and media devices. Allows USB Accessories like Ethernet Adapters, Keyboards, USB flash drives or SD card readers. Etc. Transfer photos, videos, documents and other data between device and the external memory. (This OTG Cable will NOT charge phones or tablets but can power on streaming sticks) Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S II III IV, Galaxy Note 1 2, HTC, Nexus 7. media and streaming sticks (NOT 1ST GEN sticks) Check your device supports OTG function. will not charge phones or tablets.